Class-action attorneys who obtained a $25.7 million settlement from Wells Fargo in a long-running suit over property-inspection charges are entitled to $8.5 million in fees, a federal appeals court affirmed on Wednesday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by three objectors who said the lawyers should get a lower percentage of the net settlement – that is, after deducting $3.25 million for administrative costs.

