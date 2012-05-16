888 pay approved despite investor unease

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - A sizeable minority of independent shareholders in online gaming company 888 Holdings withheld support for the company’s pay policy on Wednesday, following concerns raised by an influential institutional investor group.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) had a issued rare “red-top” alert about the company over pay ahead of its annual meeting in Gibraltar.

Chief Financial Officer Aviad Kobrine was awarded a cash bonus worth 170 percent of his salary, against a 120 percent maximum entitlement, as reward for what the group called its “extraordinary achievements” in 2011.

At the annual meeting 83.4 percent of shareholders backed the company’s remuneration policy, with 12.85 opposed and the remainder abstaining.

Sixty percent of the shares are owned by entities linked to the company’s founders.

Investor anger in the UK over management pay and performance has recently helped prompt the departures of chief executives at London-listed AstraZeneca, Aviva, and Trinity Mirror, and big protest votes at Barclays, Xstrata and William Hill.