FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
888 pay approved despite investor unease
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 16, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

888 pay approved despite investor unease

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - A sizeable minority of independent shareholders in online gaming company 888 Holdings withheld support for the company’s pay policy on Wednesday, following concerns raised by an influential institutional investor group.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) had a issued rare “red-top” alert about the company over pay ahead of its annual meeting in Gibraltar.

Chief Financial Officer Aviad Kobrine was awarded a cash bonus worth 170 percent of his salary, against a 120 percent maximum entitlement, as reward for what the group called its “extraordinary achievements” in 2011.

At the annual meeting 83.4 percent of shareholders backed the company’s remuneration policy, with 12.85 opposed and the remainder abstaining.

Sixty percent of the shares are owned by entities linked to the company’s founders.

Investor anger in the UK over management pay and performance has recently helped prompt the departures of chief executives at London-listed AstraZeneca, Aviva, and Trinity Mirror, and big protest votes at Barclays, Xstrata and William Hill.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.