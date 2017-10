LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings PLC : * Adjusted EBITDA* increased 20% to US$67M (2011: US$56M) * Final dividend reinstated at 4.5 cents per ordinary share * Trading has continued to be strong in the new fiscal year across all key

performance indicators * Average daily revenue during the quarter until 9th March is 8% higher than Q1

2012