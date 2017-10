LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings PLC : * Q3 group revenue US$92 million (Q3 2011: US$86 million), an increase of 7%

year on year * Q4 started positively with average daily revenues more than seven per cent.

ahead of the strong Q4 2011 * We now expect our EBITDA for the full year to be significantly ahead of

current market expectations