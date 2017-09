Aug 27 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings Plc

* Interim dividend up 16.7 percent to 0.035 usd per share

* H1 pretax profit fell 4 percent to 34 million usd

* H1 revenue rose 13 percent to 225.1 million usd

* Continue to look forward with confidence as we further develop business