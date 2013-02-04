Online gaming company 888 says year revenues rise 13 pct

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Online gaming company 888 Holdings said its annual revenues had risen 13 percent to $376 million, helped by expansion in Spain and Italy and growth on mobile devices.

“Our success in Spain and Italy shows that we have the right product and technology led marketing to make significant inroads into new markets, and we will look to repeat that success in other regulating territories,” said CEO Brian Mattingley.

“2013 has started strongly and we therefore remain confident of future growth,” he added.