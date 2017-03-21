FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's gaming firm 888 to pay special dividend as 2016 profit jumps
March 21, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 5 months ago

UK's gaming firm 888 to pay special dividend as 2016 profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - British online gaming company 888 Holdings said it would pay a special dividend of 10.5 cents per share for 2016 after posting a 82 percent surge in full-year pretax profit, driven by strong performance in its sportsbetting and casino businesses.

The group, which operates 888 casino, poker, sport and bingo brands, said it was recommending a final dividend of 5.1 cents per share along with an additional one-off 10.5 cents per share bringing the total dividend to 19.4 cents per share. The company announced an interim dividend of 3.8 cents in August.

Revenue at its casino and sports divisions rose 21 percent and 49 percent, respectively, with total group revenue increasing 13 pct to $520.8 million.

Pretax profit rose to $59.2 million from $32.5 million a year ago. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

