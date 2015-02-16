FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

888 and William Hill end takeover talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Online gambling company 888 Holdings said discussions concerning a takeover by Britain’s biggest bookmaker William Hill had ended after talks broke down over price with a key stakeholder.

888, whose shares had jumped more than 20 percent last week after talks between the two companies were confirmed, said on Monday it had discussed a possible recommended offer from William Hill valued at 200 pence plus a 3p dividend per share.

“Due to a significant difference of opinion on value with a key stakeholder, it has not been possible to reach agreement on the terms of a possible offer and the board of the company has agreed with William Hill to terminate discussions,” 888 said.

Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Kate Holton

