Online gaming group 888 posts 7 pct rise in first-half earnings

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Online gaming group 888 Holdings posted a 7 percent rise in first-half earnings to $38.6 million on Wednesday, driven by a strong performance in its casino and poker games.

The London-listed company, which earlier this month announced plans to launch online games in New Jersey, said average daily revenue in the third quarter so far was flat year-on-year, in line with management expectations for the full year.

It increased its interim dividend to 3 cents a share from 2.5 cents a year ago.

Both the bottom-line results and the dividend payout beat forecasts by analysts at Panmure Gordon for unchanged core earnings of $36 million, and a 10 percent rise in the dividend to 2.8 cents.