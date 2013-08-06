888 plans own brand poker, casino games in New Jersey

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - London-listed 888 Holdings plans to launch online poker and casino games under its own brand in New Jersey in the coming months when the state ends a ban on Internet gambling.

Internet betting was banned by Congress in 2006, dealing a blow to companies like 888 which had set up in the United States. However, tax-hungry states are now relaxing rules, creating opportunities for European players with years of expertise in the sector.

888 said it had an agreement with U.S. partner Caesars Interactive Entertainment on the use of the brand in New Jersey, one of three states leading the way in liberalising rules on online gambling.

“We are extremely well positioned in the US and are working with the regulators in Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey as these three states become ready to open,” CEO Brian Mattingley said in a statement.

888 said its second-quarter revenues rose 5 percent to $97 million and that third-quarter trading was so far in line with its expectations.