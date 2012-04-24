UPDATE 1-Casino and poker pushes 888's revenue up 25 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - British online gaming company 888 Holdings said first-quarter revenue rose 25 percent as more people opted to use their services and gamble online amid an economic slowdown.

The company had 11.3 million casino, poker and sport real money registered customer accounts as on March 31, an increase of 23 percent from a year earlier.

888’s consumer segment revenue rose 29 percent to $83 million in the first quarter, boosted by its casino and poker brands, the company said in a statement.

888 said overall revenue rose to $94 million from $75 million a year earlier.

“Trading during the first three weeks of the second quarter continued to be strong, with average daily revenue one percent higher than the first quarter 2012,” the company said.

Shares of the company, which recently named Brian Mattingley chief executive, fell 2 percent to 76.5 pence on Tuesday morning on the London Stock Exchange.