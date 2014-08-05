FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gaming group 888's second-quarter revenue rises 15 percent
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 5, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gaming group 888's second-quarter revenue rises 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings Plc

* As at 30 june 2014, 888 had 16.8 million casino, poker and sport real money registered customer accounts, representing an increase of 17% from 30 june 2013

* Continue to look forward with confidence as we further develop business

* Trading during q3 has continued to be strong, with revenue during july 2014 more than 15% higher than july 2013

* Q2 group revenue was us$111 million (q2 2013: us$97 million), an increase of 15% year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
