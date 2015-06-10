FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8point3 Energy Partners expects IPO to be priced at $19-$21/share
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

8point3 Energy Partners expects IPO to be priced at $19-$21/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - 8point3 Energy Partners LP, formed by solar companies First Solar Inc and SunPower Corp , said it expects its initial public offering to be priced between $19 and $21 per share.

The offering of 20 million Class A shares is expected to raise about $420 million and value 8point3 Energy at about $1.49 billion at the top end of the expected price range. (1.usa.gov/1KqcloS)

Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and J.P. Morgan are among the underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.