UPDATE 1-8point3 Energy Partners expects IPO to be priced at $19-$21/share

June 10 (Reuters) - 8point3 Energy Partners LP, formed by solar companies First Solar Inc and SunPower Corp , said it expects its initial public offering to be priced between $19 and $21 per share.

The offering of 20 million Class A shares is expected to raise about $420 million and value 8point3 at about $1.49 billion at the top end of the expected price range. (1.usa.gov/1KqcloS)

8point3 is selling all the shares in the offering, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company will have interests in 432 megawatts of solar energy projects after the offering.

The company, which will hold some solar power-generating assets of SunPower and First Solar, filed for the IPO in March.

SunEdison Inc in July became the first solar company to bundle and spin off some of its power plants into a vehicle known as ‘yield co’, which earns money through long-term contracts with utilities.

Yield cos own and operate solar assets under long-term power-purchase agreements with utilities and a majority of the cash generated is paid out as dividends, with the rest being re-invested in new plants. The cash flows give the parent company access to funds that are cheaper than taking a loan.

Shares of TerraForm Power Inc, the unit listed by SunEdison, have risen about 50 percent since their market debut in July.

SunPower has been investing heavily to build new solar plants to counter competitive pricing of modules by Chinese manufacturers.

First Solar and SunPower will own 31.1 percent and 40.7 percent of total Class A and B shares, respectively, after the offering.

Net proceeds from the offering would be used to make cash distributions to the parent companies and for general corporate purposes, 8point3 said.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and J.P. Morgan are among the underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Maju Samuel)