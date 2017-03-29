FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
8th Circuit affirms trespass by electric co-op, zaps $79M damage award
#Westlaw News
March 29, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 5 months ago

8th Circuit affirms trespass by electric co-op, zaps $79M damage award

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A rural electrical co-op committed trespass by expanding its use of thousands of easements over private land to offer a fiber-optic cable-based telecommunications service, but it does not owe the landowners $79 million in damages for unjust enrichment, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

A unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that the landowners could sue as a class and that Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative’s expanded use of the easements amounted to trespass under Missouri law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nBfw8L

