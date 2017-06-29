A Missouri electrical worker’s discrimination claims against
his union and the supervisor of its apprenticeship program were
not preempted by U.S. labor laws and should have stayed in state
court, a federal appeals court held on Thursday.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals held that neither the federal Labor Management
Relations Act (LMRA) nor the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA)
prevented Bryce Markham from suing in state court for violation
of state anti-discrimination laws.
