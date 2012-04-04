DIARY- Spain corporate events

For more diaries, click between below:

Spain main events

European corporate events

07/04 Bankinter DIVIDEND

12/04 Abertis DIVIDEND

19/04 Red Electrica AGM

20/04 Gas Natural AGM

26/04 BME AGM

26/04 Banco Santander Q1

26/04 BBVA Q1

26/04 Ferrovial Q1

26/04 Iberdrola Q1

27/04 Acerinox Q1

Event types:

Full Year = Full year results

Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results

ANALYSTS = Analysts’ meetings

AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures

NEWSCONF = News conference

SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting

CONFCALL = Conference call

TRAFFIC = Traffic figures

BOARD = Board meeting