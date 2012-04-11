DIARY- Spain corporate events

For more diaries, click between below:
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
12/04 Abertis DIVIDEND
19/04 Red Electrica AGM
20/04 Gas Natural AGM
26/04 Banco Santander Q1
26/04 Ferrovial Q1
26/04 Iberdrola Q1
27/04 Acerinox Q1
08/05 Gas Natural Q1
10/05 Gamesa Q1
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts’ meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting