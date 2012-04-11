FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY- Spain corporate events
#Banks
April 11, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 6 years

DIARY- Spain corporate events

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

For more diaries, click between below:

Spain main events

European corporate events

Date GMT Company Name RIC Event

--------------------------------------------------

12/04 Abertis DIVIDEND

19/04 Red Electrica AGM

20/04 Gas Natural AGM

26/04 BME AGM

26/04 Banco Santander Q1

26/04 BBVA Q1

26/04 Ferrovial Q1

26/04 Iberdrola Q1

27/04 Acerinox Q1

08/05 Gas Natural Q1

10/05 Gamesa Q1

11/05 IAG Q1

--------------------------------------------------

Event types:

Full Year = Full year results

Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results

ANALYSTS = Analysts’ meetings

AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures

NEWSCONF = News conference

SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting

CONFCALL = Conference call

TRAFFIC = Traffic figures

BOARD = Board meeting

