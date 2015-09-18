UK regulator clears Poundland's 99p Stores purchase

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator has formally cleared discount retailer Poundland’s proposed 55 million pounds ($86 million) acquisition of smaller rival 99p Stores.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday it concluded that the merger may not be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition.

It said customers would not face a reduction in choice, value or quality of service as a result of the merger.

The CMA’s ruling confirms its provisional findings published in August.