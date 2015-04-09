FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK regulator says Poundland's 99p Stores deal faces further probe
April 9, 2015

UK regulator says Poundland's 99p Stores deal faces further probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said it will refer discount retailer Poundland’s proposed 55 million pounds ($82 million) takeover of smaller rival 99p Stores for an in-depth investigation unless acceptable undertakings are offered.

The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) said on Thursday the proposed deal may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition.

”The CMA is therefore considering whether to accept an undertaking .... in lieu of a reference, it said.

In February Poundland agreed a deal with 99p Stores’ owners, the Lalani family, that would add 251 stores to Poundland’s existing 534 UK stores.

However, the deal was conditional on the approval of the CMA. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
