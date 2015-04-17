FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poundland to consider scrapping 99p Stores acquisition
April 17, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

Poundland to consider scrapping 99p Stores acquisition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Poundland said on Friday it would not offer remedies to UK competition regulators over its proposed takeover of smaller rival 99p Stores and wanted three weeks to decide whether to subject the deal to an in-depth probe or withdraw it.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said last week the 55 million pounds ($82 million) agreed deal could result in a substantial lessening of competition and would be subject to a further investigation unless acceptable undertakings were offered.

“Poundland has decided not to offer remedies to the CMA,” it said in a statement, adding it had written to the CMA to request a Phase II review be suspended for three weeks.

“During this period, Poundland will continue to consider carefully whether to proceed with a Phase II review or to withdraw from the proposed transaction.”

Poundland, Europe’s largest single-price discount retailer, had in February agreed a deal with 99p Stores’ owners, the Lalani family, that would add 251 stores to Poundland’s existing 534 UK stores.

Shares in Poundland were down 1.6 percent to 335.5 pence at 1422 GMT. ($1 = 0.6674 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by David Holmes)

