FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK competition watchdog clears Poundland-99p stores deal
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 25, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

UK competition watchdog clears Poundland-99p stores deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said it was minded to approve Poundland’s acquisition of rival 99p Stores, after it discounted fears the combined 800-strong group would dominate the value market.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) undertook a lengthy review of the deal, announced in February, on concerns it could lessen competition in certain areas through a possible reduction in quality, fewer promotions or closure of stores.

But it said on Tuesday the stores, which sell items at one pound and 99 pence respectively, would still face competition from other value retailers such as B&M, Home Bargains, Wilko and Bargain Buys, along with Tesco and to an extent Asda.

“We do not think customers will be worse off from the merger,” the CMA said.

Poundland’s Chief Executive Jim McCarthy welcomed the provisional clearance.

“We continue to believe that the acquisition of 99p will be great for customers and for shareholders alike,” he said.

Poundland had considered scrapping its agreement to buy the chain from owner the Lalani family because of the investigation.

The CMA asked anyone wishing to respond to the findings to do so by September 16.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.