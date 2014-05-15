FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's 9 Air orders 50 Boeing jets
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

China's 9 Air orders 50 Boeing jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Chinese low cost carrier 9 Air has placed an order for 50 Boeing 737 jets, becoming the second Chinese carrier which operates an all-Boeing fleet, the U.S. aircraft maker said.

The order includes some of Boeing Co’s next-generation 737 jets and 737 MAX, according to a statement posted on its website late on Wednesday. The deal could be worth more than $3.80 billion based on list prices.

9 Air is a newly founded budget subsidiary of privately owned Juneyao Airlines. It plans to launch domestic flights from the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou later this year and expand into Southeast Asia in the future, its chairman told Reuters in March.

Xiamen Airlines, a subsidiary of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , also has a full Boeing fleet. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.