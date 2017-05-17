FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
9th Circuit revives former Bank of America exec's blacklisting lawsuit
May 17, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 3 months ago

9th Circuit revives former Bank of America exec's blacklisting lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a former Bank of America executive's defamation and blacklisting claims against the bank for reporting her to a company that maintains a database for financial institutions of workers terminated for causing financial loss.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that a jury should decide whether Bank of America acted recklessly when it reported Salma Aghmane, a former vice president client manager in San Francisco, to the database maintained by Early Warning Services.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qu6Lio

