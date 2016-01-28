FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev cancels $42.5 bln of acquisition facilities
January 28, 2016

AB InBev cancels $42.5 bln of acquisition facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev said on Thursday it had cancelled $42.5 billion of the $75 billion committed senior acquisition facilities following recent capital markets issuances.

The Belgium-based brewer, which is taking over rival SABMiller in a $100 billion-plus takeover, said it had raised about $47 billion in net proceeds from the bond issuance announced on Jan. 13 and $1.47 billion from Formosa deal announced on Jan. 20. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
