Demand over 31bn for AB Inbev's 13.25bn multi-tranche bond
March 16, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Demand over 31bn for AB Inbev's 13.25bn multi-tranche bond

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Anheuser-Busch InBev will raise 13.25bn from a six-part bond issue on Wednesday, smashing European corporate bond records, with demand surpassing 31bn, according to a lead bank.

The brewer has set final terms on its multi-tranche trade.

It will price a 1.25bn four-year FRN at 75bp over three-month Euribor on books of 2.3bn.

A 1.75bn four-year tranche will price at 65bp over mid-swaps on books of 3.7bn.

A 2bn six-year will price at 80bp over mid-swaps on books of 4.98bn.

A 2.5bn nine-year will price at 100bp over mid-swaps on books of 6bn.

A 3bn 12-year will price at 120bp over mid-swaps on books of 8.1bn.

A 2.75bn 20-year will price at 170bp over mid-swaps on books of 6.8bn.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING and Santander are global coordinators, and active bookrunners are Banca IMI, Mizuho and Rabobank.

AB InBev is rated A2 by Moody’s (negative watch) and A- by Standard & Poor’s (stable). (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
