Molson eyes US$6.8bn bond to fund Miller purchase

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Molson Coors Brewing expects to issue up to US$6.8bn of notes to help fund its planned US$12bn acquisition of the Miller beer brands from AB InBev, according to an SEC filing.

The notes would be done in combination with a US$2.35bn stock sale that launched on Tuesday through UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup.

The company has already secured an up to US$9.3bn bridge loan through Citigroup that is expected to be taken out by the equity and bond offerings.

A portion of the purchase is also expected to be funded by a US$3bn term loan with tranches of three and five years.

AB InBev is selling Miller to reduce anti-trust risks as part of its US$107bn purchase of SABMiller.

Earlier this month, AB InBev raised US$46bn through the market’s second-largest bond deal ever as it sought to finance its own acquisition. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)