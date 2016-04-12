FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AB InBev pushes deeper into craft beer with Devils Backbone buy

April 12, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

AB InBev pushes deeper into craft beer with Devils Backbone buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev plans to buy Devils Backbone Brewing for an undisclosed price, it said on Tuesday, moving further into the market for premium-priced craft beers.

AB InBev, home to global brands like Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, has been on a craft beer buying spree in recent quarters, snapping up names like Elysian, Golden Road, Four Peaks and Breckenridge.

Its latest target, Virginia-based Devils Backbone, is best known for its Vienna Lager, but it also makes Eight Point IPA and Schwartz Bier.

AB InBev said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Alexander Smith)


