FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB InBev raises profit despite lower beer sales
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

AB InBev raises profit despite lower beer sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 6 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, increased profit by slightly more than expected as it made up for lower beer volumes with price hikes and higher-priced beers.

First-quarter core profit (EBITDA) rose by 11.1 percent on a like-for-like basis to $3.97 billion. That compared with the $3.93 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Overall volumes declined by 1.2 percent, principally due to a 6.0 percent fall in sales to wholesalers in the United States. This was because of a large ramp up in those sales a year earlier to build inventories ahead of union negotiations. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.