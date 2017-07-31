惠誉确认人保寿险的保险公司财务实力评级为‘A+’，展望稳定

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 31 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年7月28日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1027140">Fitch Affirms PICC Life's IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Stable 惠誉评级已确认中国人民人寿保险股份有限公司（人保寿险）的保险公司财务实力评级为‘A+’， 展望稳定。 关键评级驱动因素 评级的确认反映出人保寿险稳定的股权结构、在改善业务组合质量方面取得的进展、新业务价值的稳健增长以及广泛的分销网络。人保寿险的保险公司财务实力评级是在其独立信用状 况的基础上上调三个子级得到的，以体现公司最终由中国财政部（长期本币发行人违约评级：A+）所拥有。惠誉认为在有需要时中国政府有很大可能会向人保寿险提供资金或政策支 持，因为财政部持有人保寿险的多数股权，以及人保寿险广泛的投保人群体。 财政部对中国人民保险集团股份有限公司（人保集团）持股70.47%，并通过人保集团控制人保寿险。人保集团对人保寿险持股71.08%，其子公司中国人民财产保险股份有 限公司（人保财险）对人保寿险持股8.61%。人保寿险和人保财险均为人保集团旗下的核心保险子公司。人保财险是中国最大的财产保险公司，占有中国非寿险市场约三分之一的 份额。 人保寿险在优化业务结构方面取得了令人满意的进展。基于公司目前的产品策略，惠誉预计公司的新业务价值和期交新业务保费在保费总额中的占比将进一步升高。趸交保费保单仍约 占2016年人保寿险毛保费总额的72.5%，但公司2016年的首年期交保费占保费总额的比例从2015年的6.6%升至15.3%。2016年，公司的新业务价值上升 53%至41亿人民币，尽管公司整体新业务价值率有所下降。 着重销售期交保费寿险产品可能进一步延长人保寿险的保险负债期限。尽管如此，2016年底时，人保寿险的资产与负债久期错配处于可控水平。公司的流动性状况良好，能够满足 用于保险赔付的现金外流。截至2016年底，流动性资产约为公司投保人负债的71%。 由于保费持续增长、高风险资产占总资产的比重升高、股东权益降低，人保寿险的资本缓冲减少。按照惠誉FBM模型计算，截至2016年底，公司的资本金水平为‘充足’，但是 股东权益与非投资连结资产的总额之比从2015年底时的9.8%降至8.8%。按照中国风险导向偿付能力体系（偿二代）计算，公司的综合偿付能力充足率从2015年底的2 16%降低至2016年底的177%。 人保寿险对兴业银行（BB+/稳定）的长期股权投资仍面临集中度风险。公司对银行6.7%股份的账面价值达230亿人民币，截至2016年底约占公司股东权益的69%。2 016年底时，公司的高风险资产（主要为股权和地产投资）与股东权益之比为214%，远高于惠誉‘A’类保险公司财务实力评级的中位值水平。 人保寿险是中国大陆第七大寿险公司（按原保费总额衡量），2016年的市场份额为4.8%。公司继续扩张在全国范围的代理人营销队伍。2016年，公司的个人代理人数量增 长33.6%，达到189,000人以上。 评级敏感性 评级下调的主要触发因素包括： - 股权结构发生变化，财政部对人保寿险的持股比例降低， - 中国主权的长期本币发行人违约评级下调， - 人保寿险的风险资本金水平持续恶化，按照偿二代体系计算的偿付能力充足率下降至170%以下，或按照惠誉FBM模型计算的资本金水平下降至低于‘充足’水平，或 - 人保集团的合并口径财务杠杆率大幅提升并持续高于30%。 由于此评级已在自身信用状况基础上上调至中国的主权评级，近期不太可能上调。人保寿险的独立信用评级上调的触发因素包括： - 资本金实力增强，以惠誉FBM模型计算人保寿险的资本金水平提升到‘良好’或以上水平， - 对兴业银行的股权投资的集中度风险大幅降低， - 盈利能力提升，产品结构改善使新业务价值率上升，且 - 代理人营销队伍的分销网络覆盖范围扩大。 联系人： 首席分析师 Terrence Wong（王长泰） 董事 +852 2263 9920 惠誉国际评级有限公司 香港中环德辅道中68号 万宜大厦19楼 第二分析师 Joyce Huang（黄佳琪） 董事 +852 2263 9595 评级委员会主席 Jeffrey Liew（刘思淇） 高级董事 +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 详情参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新闻稿为中文译本。如有疑问，请以英文版本为准。 Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 