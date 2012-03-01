CORRECTED-BRIEF-A123 Systems reports preliminary Q4 results

March 1 (Reuters) - A123 Systems Inc : * Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2011 is expected to be approximately $40.4 million * Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 is expected to be approximately $85.0 million * Sees FY 2012 revenue $230 million to $300 million * Sees 2012 revenue from the transportation market to be in the range of $130 million to $160 million * Q4 earnings per share view $-0.41, revenue view $53.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2012 revenue view $290.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S