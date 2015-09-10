Officials of car battery maker A123 shake securities fraud claims

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit accusing current and former officials of car battery maker A123 Systems of misleading investors about its products and problems at Fisker Automotive, once its biggest customer.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of New York said investors suing A123’s executives did not show that they made false statements about the quality of the company’s batteries or knew about problems at Fisker, a maker of plug-in hybrid cars. A123 officials were represented by Latham & Watkins.

