UPDATE 1-A123, SAIC in talks to build battery plant in China
March 2, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-A123, SAIC in talks to build battery plant in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - A123 Systems said it was in talks with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd to set up a battery manufacturing facility in the country to meet rising demand for lithium-ion batteries.

The companies are currently carrying out a feasibility study to define the business plan and the required investment for the coating and cell assembly facility that would produce A123’s 20Ah prismatic cells.

Prismatic cells are used in plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

The companies expect to complete the negotiations by the end of September.

Earlier in 2009, A123 and SAIC established a battery pack joint venture.

Shares of A123 fell 6 percent to $1.79 in premarket trade on Friday. They closed at $1.90 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

