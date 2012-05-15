UPDATE 2-A123 sees capacity constraints for several qtrs

May 15 (Reuters) - Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems expects production capacity to be constrained over the next several quarters as it recovers from a recall of defective battery packs that were a major factor in its record quarterly loss.

A123 Systems also said on Tuesday that it has identified and corrected the root cause of the defective batteries, and was shipping replacement products to affected customers.

“We intend to provide customers affected by the campaign with replacement products as quickly as possible,” A123 Chief Executive David Vieau said in a statement. He added the company’s customer pipeline remained strong.

Last week, A123 warned of a huge first-quarter loss due to the recall and said much of the production that would have generated revenue this year will be diverted to replace the possibly defective cells.

The company, which received a $249 million grant from the Obama administration as part of a program to develop advanced batteries, said the cost of recalling the battery packs would be $66.8 million.

A123, which developed as a start-up at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said on Tuesday that it was restarting production in a controlled manner at the Livonia, Michigan, facility.

First-quarter net loss widened to $125 million, or 87 cents per share, from $53.6 million, or 51 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 40 percent to $10.9 million. The company’s previous largest loss had been $85 million in the fourth quarter of 2011, when its revenue was $40.4 million.

A123 reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook, which it had cut last week. It expects 2012 revenue in a range of $145 million to $175 million, down from its prior forecast of $230 million to $300 million.

In late March, A123 announced it was replacing battery modules and battery packs that could fail due to a manufacturing defect, which led to a high-profile shutdown of a Fisker Karma electric car while it was being tested by consumer watchdog Consumer Reports. Privately held Fisker is a key customer for A123.

Last November, A123 cut 35 percent of the workers at its Livonia plant because of a drop in Fisker orders.

A123’s automotive customers include General Motors Co , BMW, SAIC Motor Corp, Tata Motors , and commercial vehicle maker Smith Electric Vehicles based in Kansas City, Missouri. A123 customers also include major U.S. utility companies in its power grid division.

A123 had said it would show a loss of $51.6 million in warranty expenses from replacing battery packs and modules in the recall campaign for product already in the field. It was also expected to show a cost of about $15.2 million to replace batteries that had been in inventory but not yet shipped.