A2 Milk and Synlait confident registration with China food regulator will go ahead

WELLINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Company Limited and supplier Synlait Milk said on Thursday their application with China's food regulator had been accepted for review and they were confident the registration would go ahead as planned.

The firms said in a statement to the New Zealand stock exchange they had applied to the China Food and Drug Administration in May after the regulator required infant formula companies to register by Jan. 1, 2018.

A2 Milk shares erased losses to trade flat after the announcement, after falling around 1.3 percent earlier in the morning. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Chris Reese)