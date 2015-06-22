NZ dairy processor a2 says received takeover approach

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy processor a2 Milk Company Ltd on Monday said it received a takeover approach, becoming the latest acquisition target in the world’s biggest dairy exporting country on expectations of growing global demand.

Shares in a2 Milk, which produces liquid milk and milk formula containing a protein which some drinkers consider to be easier to digest than regular milk, jumped 19 percent to a one-year high of NZ$0.680 ($0.4691) on the announcement.

Without identifying the bidders, the company said the proposal from two parties was non-binding and confidential, adding that the board believed a takeover was not imminent.

“The board intends to seek further information in order to evaluate the proposal and will update the market on further developments as appropriate,” it said in a statement.

A growing number of offshore companies are picking up dairy assets in New Zealand as demand for dairy products grows among expanding middle-classes in China and emerging countries.

The approach for a2 comes after France’s Danone Sa last year picked up milk formula processing and packing factories run by small domestic operators, while Chinese dairy companies have been building milk formula plants in New Zealand.

Capitalised at $250 million, a2 is planning an equity raising and dual listing on the Australian stock exchange, having launched branded liquid milk sales in that country.

It also markets liquid milk in Britain, and began selling infant milk formula in China in 2013. It expects to begin marketing liquid milk in the United States later this year.

a2 reported a net profit after tax of NZ$125,000 in the six months to December, an 81 percent slide against the previous period as its products struggled to gain traction in China and Britain, although it says revenues from Australia are strong.

As global dairy prices retreat from record highs hit last year, many processors have had difficulty boosting earnings as sluggish demand from big buyers including China following last year’s buying spree has coincided with increased production around the world. ($1 = 1.4497 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)