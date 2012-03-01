FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 6 years ago

Placement of Alpiq's stake in A2A pulled-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - The placement of a 5 percent stake in Italian utility A2A held by Swiss energy firm Alpiq has been pulled, a source close to the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday a trader said that UBS, which was seeking to place the stake, was having problems with a price of 0.718 euros.

“The placement has been withdrawn,” the source said.

By 1222 GMT shares in A2A fell 2.58 percent to 0.735 euros, recovering from an intraday low of 0.705 euros. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; editing by Paola Arosio)

