FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
A2A says banks to provide 1.25 bln euros for Edipower
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

A2A says banks to provide 1.25 bln euros for Edipower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A said on Monday a syndicate of nine banks had agreed to provide funding for 1.25 billion euros to buy power generating company Edipower from Italy’s No. 2 utility Edison .

Earlier this month a group of Italian investors led by A2A agreed a deal with France’s EDF to give the French utility control of Edison.

In return for that, the Italian investors, grouped in the vehicle Delmi, will receive the 50 percent stake in Edipower owned by Edison.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.