A2A signs new 600 mln euro credit line with banks

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Italian regional utility A2A said on Monday it had signed a new 5-year revolving credit line worth 600 million euros with a pool of banks to improve its financial flexibility.

The facility will replace a revolving credit line which will mature in the next 24 months and which to date has not been used, A2A said in a statement.

A2A said that after the operation, its overall credit lines will total 1.64 billion euros.

At the end of 2012 the utility had net debt of 4.37 billion euros.