A2A signs new 600 mln euro credit line with banks
April 22, 2013 / 6:21 PM / in 4 years

A2A signs new 600 mln euro credit line with banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Italian regional utility A2A said on Monday it had signed a new 5-year revolving credit line worth 600 million euros with a pool of banks to improve its financial flexibility.

The facility will replace a revolving credit line which will mature in the next 24 months and which to date has not been used, A2A said in a statement.

A2A said that after the operation, its overall credit lines will total 1.64 billion euros.

At the end of 2012 the utility had net debt of 4.37 billion euros.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

