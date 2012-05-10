FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's A2A sees better 2012 after Edison deal
May 10, 2012

Italy's A2A sees better 2012 after Edison deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A said on Thursday it expects its core earnings this year to improve from last year thanks partly to the deal agreed to revamp Edison.

The utility jointly controls Italy’s No. 2 utility Edison with France’s EDF. Under the deal signed off earlier this month, EDF will effectively swap Edison’s 50 percent stake in power generation unit Edipower in return for control of Edison.

In a statement on Thursday A2A said its core earnings in the first three months fell 7 percent to 271 million euros because of a poor hydrolelectric power performance at its Montenegro unit.

Net profit in the first three months fell 9 percent to 76 million euros, it said.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

