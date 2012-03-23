FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
A2A posts 2011 loss, proposes dividend
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 23, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 6 years ago

A2A posts 2011 loss, proposes dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A said on Friday it posted a net loss of 420 million euros ($554 million) in 2011 because of impairment charges incurred from the restructuring of Italian energy group Edison .

In 2010 the utility posted a net profit of 308 million euros.

The utility, controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia, however said it will pay a dividend of 0.013 euros per share.

A2A shares rose 1.9 percent at 0.667 euros in early afternoon.

Edison, Italy’s second-biggest power producer, is jointly owned by France’s EDF and a group of Italian investors led by A2A.

An agreement reached between the two sides is expected to hand control of Edison to EDF in return for certain assets.

A2A said its core earnings in 2011 fell 9.4 percent to 942 million euros. ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Writing By Stephen Jewkes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.