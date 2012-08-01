FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's A2A H1 EBITDA rises 4 percent
August 1, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Italy's A2A H1 EBITDA rises 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italian regional utility company A2A said on Wednesday first-half core profit rose 4.1 percent to 484 million euros ($596 million) helped by higher revenues in its energy, congeneration and heating businesses.

The company said it expected full year core earnings - or before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)- to progressively improve thanks to consolidation of power producer Edipower.

Net debt rose to 4.86 billion euros at end-June form 4.02 billion euro end-2011. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

