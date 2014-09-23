FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AA profits hit by jump in financing costs
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 23, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

AA profits hit by jump in financing costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Motoring group AA Plc posted a profit before tax of 10.2 million pounds ($16.69 million) in the first half of the year, down sharply from 121.2 million pounds in the previous year.

Exceptional costs were 39.4 million pounds, up from 10.2 million pounds in 2013, after financing costs increased to 138.6 million pounds from 47.1 million pounds.

The company said it would not pay a dividend for the first half.

AA said it had initiated a search for a new chief financial officer to replace Andy Boland, who it said would “leave the board in due course”. ($1 = 0.6110 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.