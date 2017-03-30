惠誉将德意志银行台北分行新台币债券移出负向评等观察名单；确认其评等‘AA(twn)’

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 30 (Fitch) 惠誉国际信用评等公司今日将德商德意志银行台北分行(德意志台北)已发行之新台币无担保主顺位金融债券国内长期评等移出负向评等观察名单并确认其评等‘AA(twn)’ 。此评等行动继惠誉于2017年3月13日将母行德意志银行之长期发行人违约评等移出负向评等观察名单，确认其评等‘A- ’ ，评等展望为负向。惠誉并无授予债券评等展望。 主要评等考量 债券评等 此德意志台北所发行的债券评等与德意志银行的信用体质一致，对应至国内评等为 'AA(twn)'。该债券之国内评等系属台湾国内评等的评级中较高者，反映相较于国内之债券及发行机构其发生违约的可能性较低，因母行在必要时将提供强健的支援。评等结 果系根据惠誉对金融机构发行主顺位金融债券之评等准则。 评等敏感性 债券评等 若母行德意志银行的长期发行人违约评等有任何调整将同向影响此债券国内评等。 有关德意志银行详细之评等考量及评等敏感性，请参详惠誉于2017年3月13日发布之评等新闻稿 <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1020479">Fitch Affirms Deutsche Bank at 'A-', Outlook Negative Contact: Primary Analyst Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA Director +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd. Taipei, Taiwan Secondary Analyst Cherry Huang Director +886 2 8175 7603 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com 编辑附注：惠誉国内评等系依该市场需求或于主权评等相对较低的国家中，提供各受评机构相对信用品质指标。该国国内信用风险最低者，其评等为‘AAA’，该国其余受评机构或 债券之评等即以此作为相对衡量基准。国内评等主要提供予该国市场之国内投资人参考使用，并加注受评机构所属国家的专属标记以兹识别，如‘AAA(twn)’即为台湾之国内 评等。因此，不同国家之国内评等无法跨国比较。 Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. 