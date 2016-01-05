FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motoring group AA enters connected-car joint venture
January 5, 2016

Motoring group AA enters connected-car joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Motoring group AA Plc said it had launched a connected-car joint venture which would allow it to provide faster roadside assistance by pre-empting and diagnosing breakdowns.

AA, which is best known for its roadside recovery service but also offers insurance, said it had launched Intelematics Europe, co-owned by AA, roadside assistance clubs in the Netherlands and Austria and Intelematics.

As part of the agreement, automatic signals would be sent by the car to the company in case of an accident and if a car breaks down, AA will be able to detect the problem remotely, allowing it to send a patrolman or a tow van. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

