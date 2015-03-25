FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AA to raise 200 mln of equity as part of 935 mln stg refinancing
March 25, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AA to raise 200 mln of equity as part of 935 mln stg refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Aa Plc

* Aa plc ( “company”) announces its intention to raise £935 million in aggregate from issuance of £200 million of equity and issuance of new class b notes to raise £735 million

* Proceeds to refinance £655 million 9.5% class b notes of aa bond co limited, to redeem £175 million 9.5% senior pik toggle notes of aa pik co limited and to repay £209 million of aa senior co limited’s £663 million senior term facility ( “refinancing”) as well as to pay redemption premium fees and expenses in connection with refinancing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Simon Jessop)

