FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motoring group AA full-year earnings drop 3.3 pct to $591 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Motoring group AA full-year earnings drop 3.3 pct to $591 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Motoring group AA reported a 3.3 percent drop in trading earnings for its financial year to 415 million pounds ($591.17 million) on Tuesday, in line with expectations.

The drop in trading earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, the company’s preferred measure of performance, was largely due to lower contributions from insurance, new IT operating costs and investment in marketing and diagnostic technology, AA said in a statement.

AA, which provides roadside recovery and insurance broking services, started underwriting insurance in February.

Revenue fell 0.4 percent to 963 million pounds in the financial year to end-January from a year earlier, compared with 977 million pounds in a company-supplied consensus forecast.

The firm said it would pay a total dividend of 9 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7020 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.