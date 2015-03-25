AA to pay off pricey debt, full-year revenues lag

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British roadside recovery firm AA said on Wednesday it planned to drastically reduce its debt burden and invest more in its IT and digital operations as full-year profits lagged forecasts.

The firm said it would raise 200 million pounds ($297.28 million) in equity as part of a 935 million pounds refinancing that would see it replace outstanding debt in the form of expensive payment-in-kind notes.

That would help reduce its debt repayments by around 45 million pounds a year, the firm said.

Helped by strong underlying cash generation - income per member rose 7.1 percent to 135 pounds over the year to end-January - the AA said it would pay out no less than 50 million pounds as a dividend from full-year 2016.

Revenues over the period lagged forecasts, however, up 1 percent to 983.5 million pounds, just shy of a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate forecast of 985.1 million pounds and a mean consensus estimate of 994 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6728 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Freya Berry)