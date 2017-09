(Updates with pricing)

July 14 (Reuters) - Aa Plc

* AA Plc sells around 80 million of shares via accelerated bookbuild for undisclosed seller

* Shares priced at 230 pence each - bookrunner

* Offer valued at around 184 million pounds ($243.43 million)

* Pricing represents an 8 percent discount to previous closing share price

* Offer represents c. 13 percent of free float Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7559 pounds) (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia and Freya Berry; editing by Carolyn Cohn)