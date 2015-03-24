FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Aabar launches exchangeable bonds on UniCredit, Daimler buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based Aabar Investments said it was launching a bond in two tranches exchangeable into shares of Italian bank UniCredit while offering to buy back a previous bond bond exchangeable into shares of Germany’s Daimler.

Aabar, which owns just over 5 percent of UniCredit, said the UniCredit bonds would comprise two tranches worth 750 million euros each, with an option to increase that amount by a further 250 million euros, for a total of up to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

“Aabar remains fully committed to its long-term investment in UniCredit,” the fund said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9107 euros Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
